Miriam B. Masters
2020 - 2020
Miriam B. (Hunsicker) Masters, 102 years old, formerly of Germansville, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Fellowship Manor in Whitehall. She was the widow of William H. Masters. Born in Germans Corner, she was the daughter of the late Daisy L. (Bittner) Hunsicker.

She started teaching in Fivepointville, Lancaster County and then went on to Mantz's School (a one room schoolhouse) in Germansville. Miriam later taught at Northwestern Elementary School for many years, where she retired after 40 years of teaching. She liked to entertain her students with her musical talent. Miriam was a member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ in New Tripoli, where she sang on the choir and played for their orchestra having many violin solos over the years. Her endearing love of music included playing the violin for many years, playing solos as well as in quartets and ensembles.

She was a master gardener and her talent of floral arranging was enjoyed by members of the church as well as other organizations. Miriam was a member of the Central Grange and PA Farm Bureau. She grew potatoes and was awarded Grand Champion at the Allentown Fair and State Champion at the PA Farm Show.

Survivors: children, David W. Masters of Germansville and Debra M. Boyer (Allan) of Slatington; and grandson, Abel Boyer (Shannon). She was predeceased by a grandson, Asher Boyer.

Services will be private with an interment in Ebenezer Cemetery in New Tripoli. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ebenezer UCC, 7293 Decatur St, New Tripoli, 18066.

Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

9 entries
May 26, 2020
So sorry to hear this. She had a good long life! Troy &, Lorie Rehrig
Lorie Hughes-Rehrig
Student
May 26, 2020
David and Debbie, I am sorry to see that your mom passed away. She is now with our Lord and Savior Jesus who will take good care of her. I always liked your mom as she was very friendly and always so good to my Grammy. I am praying for comfort and peace for both of you.
Noreen Miller
Friend
May 26, 2020
Sorry for your loss, David , Debbie and family. I enjoyed your mom as a teacher and a fellow member of Ebenezer. I enjoyed her in the choir and on the violin. Confidence, sweetness, strength, positivity and possibility are things I think of when I think of her.
Rita Snyder
Student
May 26, 2020
Miriam was my 1st school teacher and had her for 3 1/2 years. When Richard & I visited Miriam we talked about all the great times at Mantz School. We did a hike to the Bake Oven from the school on our last day of school (I was in 1st grade) and her mother made home made ice cream for us to eat when we got back. We would rake leaves and play in the piles of leaves. Oh, so many great times with all 8 grades together. Oh those memories! My all your happy memories help ease the sorrow that you feel. Love, Doris & Richard
Doris Koenig
Friend
May 26, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Leslie Wanamaker Fain
Student
May 26, 2020
David and Debbie, and the rest of the family, I am so sorry for your loss. She was a great lady. I was so glad I saw her on her 100th birthday. I have so many memories of your whole family getting together with our family. Hang onto all the great memories. She will be missed by many!
Sheri Hausman
Friend
May 26, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family.
I always loved you as a teacher along with your husband, both were great teachers! My father and brother loved working for you remodeling your home etc. I can remember your daughter Deb showing us around your beautiful farm RIP MIriam, you'll be missed greatly! Cindy (Billig) Feinour
Cindy Feinour
Student
May 26, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. I enjoyed talking with Miriam when I went to visit my mom. She always had a smile for me. I missed seeing her these past few months. I was glad she was at the window as I walked past and was able to wave to her on Mother's Day. She had one of her big smiles as she waved back.
Nadine Shull
Acquaintance
May 26, 2020
You were such a great teacher and when I saw you not long ago you still remembered me it was such a please knowing you GOD BE WITH YOU
Barbara Wambold
Friend
