Miriam was my 1st school teacher and had her for 3 1/2 years. When Richard & I visited Miriam we talked about all the great times at Mantz School. We did a hike to the Bake Oven from the school on our last day of school (I was in 1st grade) and her mother made home made ice cream for us to eat when we got back. We would rake leaves and play in the piles of leaves. Oh, so many great times with all 8 grades together. Oh those memories! My all your happy memories help ease the sorrow that you feel. Love, Doris & Richard

Doris Koenig

Friend