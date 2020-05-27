Miriam B. (Hunsicker) Masters, 102 years old, formerly of Germansville, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Fellowship Manor in Whitehall. She was the widow of William H. Masters. Born in Germans Corner, she was the daughter of the late Daisy L. (Bittner) Hunsicker.
She started teaching in Fivepointville, Lancaster County and then went on to Mantz's School (a one room schoolhouse) in Germansville. Miriam later taught at Northwestern Elementary School for many years, where she retired after 40 years of teaching. She liked to entertain her students with her musical talent. Miriam was a member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ in New Tripoli, where she sang on the choir and played for their orchestra having many violin solos over the years. Her endearing love of music included playing the violin for many years, playing solos as well as in quartets and ensembles.
She was a master gardener and her talent of floral arranging was enjoyed by members of the church as well as other organizations. Miriam was a member of the Central Grange and PA Farm Bureau. She grew potatoes and was awarded Grand Champion at the Allentown Fair and State Champion at the PA Farm Show.
Survivors: children, David W. Masters of Germansville and Debra M. Boyer (Allan) of Slatington; and grandson, Abel Boyer (Shannon). She was predeceased by a grandson, Asher Boyer.
Services will be private with an interment in Ebenezer Cemetery in New Tripoli. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ebenezer UCC, 7293 Decatur St, New Tripoli, 18066.
Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.