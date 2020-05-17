Miriam E. George, 86, of S. Whitehall Twp., PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in her home. Her family and friends are incredibly grateful that Miriam lived with her daughter, JoAnne, and her husband, Joe, for the past four years, allowing for frequent contact via Facetime and phone, and keeping her free from COVID-19 risks and challenges. She rested comfortably in home hospice care during her last two months, often giving a smile or silly smirk during moments of light-hearted talking to her. Miriam was born on October 12, 1933, to the late Charles L. and Edith S. (Acker) Donat in Allentown, PA. She graduated from Allentown High School in 1951. She and her husband, the late Donald E. George, wed in May 1954. They had four children and lived in Allentown. For over 40 years, they took annual family vacations to Hatteras Island, NC. Memories from these fun vacations and a home freezer always full of ice cream are dear to her family's hearts. After high school, Miriam worked at Bell Telephone. She also enjoyed many years working at Dorneyville Pharmacy and Eckerd Pharmacy. Throughout her life, she took delight in being an active member of St. James United Church of Christ, where she was on Altar Guild and the Memorial Endowment Fund Committee. You would often find her working in the church kitchen making chow-chow or helping to cook for church suppers. She frequently attended the People Enjoying People (PEP) Club Program at Asbury United Methodist Church in Allentown, PA. Miriam had a supportive and cherished group of friends from childhood and beyond, and if you had a chance to lunch with those ladies, you know they are incredibly treasured friends. In her later years, she received great joy from being together with these friends and visits with her family.
Survivors: daughters, JoAnne M. McGee and husband, Joseph, of S. Whitehall Twp., PA, Carol E. Ezzelle and husband, Christopher, of Arlington, VA; sons, Michael T. George and wife, Carol, of Richmond, VA, Daniel C. George, of Irmo, SC; grandchildren, Jill Robey, Joshua George, Lauren Spivey, Jessica George, Daniel McGee, Jack Ezzelle; great grandchildren, Hailey Gumble, Nathan Robey, Connor George. Miriam is predeceased by brother, Curtis A. Donat, who is survived by wife, Mary Ellen, and family.
Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions in Miriam's memory may be made to St. James U. C. C. 37 S. 15th St. Allentown PA 18102 or St. Luke's Hospice Attention: Development Office, 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem PA 18045, www.slhn.org.
Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.