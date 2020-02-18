Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
MIRIAM BECK
MIRIAM MAE BECK


1926 - 2020
MIRIAM MAE BECK Obituary
Miriam Mae Beck, 94, of Upper Saucon Twp. died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her residence. She is the wife of the late LeRoy J. Beck, who died Feb. 23, 1998. Miriam was born in Locust Valley on February 15, 1926 to the late Charles and Lillian (Grube) Roth. She is a member of Faith United Church of Christ, Center Valley.

SURVIVORS: Children: Diane B. (John J.) Glatz of Rancho Mirage, CA, LeRoy Carl (Janet L.) Beck of Manchester, NJ; brother: Kenneth R. Roth of Perkasie; grandchildren: Christopher James Beck, Amanda Jayne (Anthony) Orzo, Lauren L. Beck.

Predeceased by a brother: Marvin Roth.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Faith United Church of Christ, 5992 PA-378, Center Valley, followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Friedensville Cemetery, Upper Saucon Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to her church, 5992 Rt. 378-Center Valley, PA 18034.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 18, 2020
