Miriam Rodriguez, 62, of Bethlehem passed away peacefully on Friday February 21, 2020 while in the care of Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late William Rodriguez who passed away in 2004 and Maria (Ramirez) Rodriguez who passed away in 2015 and were from Catalina, Puerto Rico. Miriam was a graduate of Liberty High School. She was a Pattern Cutter, Manager at Wilson Leather, Assistant Manager at Express and later Manager for Bath and Body Works. She was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Miriam was a very strong women, was close to her family and was always there to listen and help someone in anyway. Our family and friends will never forget Miriam as she gave all of us a piece of life, love and laughter. Her famous words were "Never give up" and "Tomorrow's another day".
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Sonia M. Lopez and her husband Julian of Bethlehem; granddaughter Alexis M. Lopez and her Step grandson Julian Lopez, Jr.; siblings, Elzy Garcia and her husband Angel of Parrish, FL., Mirna Barbosa and her husband Jose of Baltimore, MD, Lillian Rodriguez of Bethlehem; sons, Alex Ramos of Hellertown, David Ramos of Easton, Gilbert Rodriguez and his wife Diane, William Rodriguez Jr. and his wife Kathy and Danny Rodriguez all of Bethlehem and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her loving parents, Miriam was preceded in death by her brother Frank Rodriguez and niece's Diana Frause and Mima Lopicclo.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 2 P.M. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 12 Noon until time of the service. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Inc., P.O. Box 418629, Boston, MA 02241-8629.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2020