Mitchell J. Yelovich, 30, of Hellertown, passed away on October 12, 2019. He was the son of Jacqueline (Redding) and Michael Yelovich.
Mitchell worked as a welder for Kuhl Corp. He enjoyed riding his dirt bike, pickup trucks, playing his guitar and being with friends. He was a kind, loving and generous person with an infectious smile who adored his nieces and nephews.
He will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Jacqueline and Michael Yelovich; sister, Rachel Hardy, her husband Michael and their children, Hailie and Emma; sister Karyn Koehler and her children, Jadyn, Gavyn and Angelina and grandmother, Joanne Redding.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A calling hour will also be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 from 11 a.m-12 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/manage/nn285u-mitchells-funeral-expenses
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 16, 2019