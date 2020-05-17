Dr. Mohammed S. Shakil
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mohammed's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Mohammed S. Shakil, 64, of Allentown, passed away May 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Schuylkill East Campus. Born in Pakistan, he was a son of the late Haji Mohammed Shakil and Amna Begum. Dr. Shakil received his Doctorate of Health Services from Dow University in Pakistan, went onto receive his Orthopedic Speciality from the Royal College of Surgeons in England, later received his Spinal and Orthopedic Surgical Specialty from Jefferson University, and lastly received his Sports Medicine Specialty in Orthopedics from the University of Pennsylvania. He was an Independent Surgeon working for St. Luke's, Lehighton Campus, Lehigh Valley, Pottsville Campus and Easton Hospitals. He also held a private office in Allentown, Pottsville, Lehighton and Easton. Dr. Shakil was a member of the MALV.

Survivors: Daughter, Alea Shakil; Brother, Naveed Shakil; Nephew, Ansar Shakil.

Services: Were held Friday, May 15th. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
May 16, 2020
Muhammad Naveed
Brother
May 16, 2020
Dr Shakil will be missed. He was very professional and caring. As a patient that met a lot to me. My prayers go out to the family, friends, colleagues and everyone who knew him. He will never be forgotten, rest in In peace.
Lisa
Acquaintance
May 16, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ryanne Brown
May 16, 2020
Shak was a good friend, a very smart men, an accomplished surgeon. He was classy and selective in everything he did and used. I will miss Shak dearly and his company as a friend.
Saleem
Friend
May 16, 2020
RIP Dr. Shakil. U will missed forever missed and remembered. Such a kind man and doctor.
Sue
Coworker
May 16, 2020
RIP Dr Shakil. Such a kind and soft spoken man and doctor. U will be missed and remembered.
Sue
Coworker
May 16, 2020
Doc Shakil was my friend. He had unlimited patience. There was a settled softness about him that is sparse in our world. I dont have the words to describe his unique character, or what a tragic loss his passing is to all that knew him. I pray that God holds his soul close.
Dimitris Moschonas
Friend
May 16, 2020
I have been blessed to call him friend.....Truly a loss in every way...
Cindy Semerod
Friend
May 15, 2020
RIP Dr. Shakil.Condolences to the family, he was a kind caring man
CIndie North
Acquaintance
May 15, 2020
So sorry to hear the passing of Dr shakil! He was always so kind and caring! Rest easy and may your family find peace!
Karen valentine
Coworker
May 15, 2020
May Dr. Shakil Rest in Peace. He is a wonderful person and surgeon. He performed my back surgery and gave me a new life. I am extremely saddened and send my deepest condolences to his family.
Debra Snyder
May 15, 2020
Prayers to Dr Shakils family I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing. I worked by his side every Monday in the OR at Pottsville hospital. He was a very kind and compassionate man to the staff and his patients, He will be greatly missed .
Chris Whalen
Coworker
May 15, 2020
such a kind soul. I will surly miss our window chats. You will be deeply missed. May your soul Rest In Peace.
Shannon
Coworker
May 15, 2020
Omg he was supposed to do my surgery
Maggie
Friend
May 15, 2020
To the family, I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Remembering Dr. Shakil who was a very patient and compassionate doctor and person. He will be missed and may he rest in peace.
Shelly
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved