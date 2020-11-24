1/1
Molly J. McIntosh
Molly J. McIntosh, 91, of Dauphin, passed away on Thursday November 19, 2020 at Country Meadows of Bethlehem from COVID-19.

Born August 13, 1929, in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Jeanette (Wolff) Pitcher. On April 15, 1950, she was united in marriage with Charles P. McIntosh, with whom she shared a union of 52 years prior to his passing on December 7, 2002.

Following her graduation from Temple University, with a Bachelors degree in Science Education, Molly embarked on a career in teaching. She later earned a Master's degree in Elementary Education while teaching at Middle Paxton Elementary School. Molly retired in 1992 after dedicating over 28 years to the field of education. Molly found enjoyment from numerous community activities. She served as a Girl Scout Leader at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament parish in Harrisburg, played the organ at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Dauphin and maintained an active membership in the Dauphin Garden Club. Molly also sought to enrich her own mind through active membership in the International Association of Torch Clubs as well as enrich the minds of others by teaching computer skills at the Senior Net Learning Center.

Molly is survived by her son, Robert McIntosh and his husband Tom Robles of San Jose, CA and daughters, Jean Cooke and her husband Peter of Gladwyne, PA, Marilynn Noel of Dauphin, Karen Bernhard and her husband Dennis of New Tripoli, PA, Melinda Damaris and her husband Robert of Princess Anne, MD and Laurie Lyter and her husband Frank of Kempton, PA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a sister, Jeanette Evans of Rosemont, PA.

Her arrangements and committal at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be planned for a future date. Memorial contributions to honor Molly may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 101 Erford Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or at donate.lls.org.

Those wishing to share memories or condolences with the family are invited to visit BitnerCares.com.

Arrangements entrusted to the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc., Harrisburg.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Linglestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17110
717-652-7701
November 23, 2020
Molly was the greatest mother-in-law anyone could ask for. She was always up for new challenges in life whether it was in teaching young students or teaching computer skills to adults. Hearing her playing the piano while in her 90's was amazing and warms the heart. May she rest in peace.
Frank Lyter
Family
