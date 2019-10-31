Home

K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
Monica A. Reiss Obituary
Monica A. Reiss, 62, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the New Eastwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Easton.

Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Dale W. and Shirley A. (Langenbach) Reiss of Allentown. Monica was a 1975 graduate of William Allen High School and graduated from the Allentown Business School. She worked in administration for Kelly Girls Agency and later for the Hotel Bethlehem. Monica loved watching Westerns on TV and was a "Harley girl." Most importantly, she recently accepted Jesus as her Lord and Saviour.

Survivors: In addition to her parents are a brother, Eric D. Reiss and his wife Bridgitte of Forks Twp.; nephew, Noah and niece, Siannah. Monica was predeceased by a brother, Kevin W. Reiss in 2018.

Services: Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna St., Allentown. A viewing for friends and relatives will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at St. Mark's Cemetery, Allentown.

Memorial Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the , Lehigh Valley Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 31, 2019
