Pittsford, NY - After courageously battling multiple myeloma for 5 years, Monica A. Smicker passed away on November 19, 2019 at the age of 71 with her family at her side. Monica was born July 19th, 1948 in Hazleton, PA to Steve and Mary (Kowalick) Simchock. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 48 years, Ronald Smicker Sr.; three sons, Ronald Jr. of Portland, OR, Matthew of Belmont, MA and David of Warminster, PA; sister, Mary T. (Simchock) Gould of Whitehall, PA; brother, Stephen P. Simchock of Etters, PA; grandchildren Phoebe, Gabriel, Eve, Arlan, Mia and Henry.
As a graduate of Allentown Hospital School of Nursing, Monica worked as a caring and compassionate Registered Nurse for 45 years, in both hospital and allergy clinic settings. In December of 2014 she retired from Allergy, Asthma, Immunology of Rochester. She was happiest when attending to her flower and vegetable gardens, reading, cooking, and spending time with her family. Monica was a member of St. John of Rochester Church. Her smile would always light up a room and her kindness will remain an example to us all.
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to (donate.lls.org) or St. John of Rochester Church (www.stjohnfairport.org/stewardship).
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2019