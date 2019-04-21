Home

Monica M. Rudis

Monica M. Rudis Obituary
Monica M. Rudis, 61, of Bethlehem, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. Born in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of Dorothy (Stralo) Rudis of Bethlehem and the late George Francis Rudis. Monica was a unit clerk in the maternity ward of St. Luke's Hospital. Previously, she worked in the Polynesian Village at Disney, Air Florida and U.S. Airways. She loved kayaking and all animals, especially her dogs Marley and Irie.Surviving with her mother is a brother, Ronald Rudis of Bethlehem.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Center of Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2019
