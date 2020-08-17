Monica S. Carpency, 80, of Bethlehem entered Eternal Life on August 10, 2020 from her home.



Born in Coaldale, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis G. and Mary A. (Kruzik) Carpency.



She was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School and employed by the then Keystone Savings Bank, retiring as its corporate secretary with 36 years of dedicated service.



She was a member of Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church. Her greatest joy was being commissioned to preside at Communion Services in the absence of a priest. She served as an Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Eucharist for 6 years, Lector for reading the Word of God for 39 years, and as parish Sacristan for 6 years.



She was preceded in death by her sister Dolores and her great nephew Zachary.



Survivors: Brother Jude and his wife Marianne of Moneta, VA, sister Ann Marie Sedler (widow of Joseph) of Emmaus, PA. Eight nieces and nephews, nine great nieces and nephews, and two great, great nephews.



A mass of Christian burial, with the Rev. Msgr. Baver officiating, will be celebrated at Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 730 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Visitation, starting at 9:30 AM, will precede the mass and internment at Holy Saviour Cemetery will follow mass.



Due to COVID there will be no separate visitation prior to Wednesday, August 19, 2020. In addition, the family requests that all individuals attending the visitation and/or funeral mass wear masks and observe social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like those planning expressions of sympathy to consider Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store