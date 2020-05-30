Muriel A. Kloiber
Muriel A. (Howells) Kloiber, 98 years, died May 28th, 2020 at her home in Whitehall. She was the wife of the late Joseph L. Kloiber who passed in September of 2007. They celebrated 68 years of marriage together before he died. Born in Catasauqua, she was a daughter of the late William and Ellen Howells.

She was a longtime member of St. John's U.C.C. in Whitehall and she enjoyed taking care of her own home.

She is survived by her daughter Joan McLhaney; 2 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; nieces & nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2020.
