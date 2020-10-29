1/1
Muriel A. Rotherham
1926 - 2020
Muriel A. Rotherham, 94, of Emmaus, PA died Monday, October 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Albert (Hap) Rotherham who died May 5, 2010.They were married January 3, 1948 at the Church of the Mediator in Allentown. Muriel was born July 11, 1926 to the late Silvester Tice and Hilma (Kresge) Tice. She was a kind, loving, gentle woman, and a great mother and grandmother. Like her mother, Hilma, she was an accomplished seamstress. Muriel graduated from Allentown High School, class of 1944, and was proud to be a majorette. She attended and graduated from the Jefferson Hospital School of Nursing and in her early years she was a nurse at the Allentown Hospital. Hap and Muriel owned and operated Rotherham Child Care, Shimerville Drive-In Theater and Rotherham Apartments. She was loved by many at Rotherham Child Care and years after she left the business former students and families expressed great affection for her. Muriel was a member of the Emmaus Woman's Club and St. John's Lutheran Church of Emmaus and for many years volunteered at the Elephants Trunk on the triangle in Emmaus.

Survivors: Sons: Phillip husband of Laura of Bozeman, Montana; James husband of Robin of Emmaus; Grandchildren: Jacob, Ryan, Benjamin and Lindsay; Great-Grandchildren: Oliver, Riley and Celia; Brother James Tice; Sister in-law, Lois Tice. She was predeceased by Brothers, Robert and Richard Tice.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 501 Chestnut St. Emmaus, PA. 18049.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
