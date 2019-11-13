|
|
Murray Bonfeld, 88, of Allentown, died on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. His wife of 46 years, Marilyn (Coleman) Bonfeld pre-deceased him on March 7, 2012. Born in Malden, MA, he was the son of the late William and Bertha (Wolinsky) Bonfeld. Murray graduated from Malden High School, and earned his Bachelor's degree, graduating cum laude, and his Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University. He was a paratrooper in the U.S Army, serving during the Korean War. Murray was a supervisor at Bell Laboratories for more than 30 years, during which he was awarded 6 patents in the fields of superconducting magnets, microwave devices and semiconductor integrated circuits. He enjoyed sleight-of-hand card magic as a hobby, and had published two books and several articles in magic journals. He also created mathematical puzzles that were published in various puzzle magazines. Murray was a member of Temple Beth El in Allentown.
He is survived by nieces Rosalind Goldberg of Salem, MA, Gail Gerson of Marblehead, MA, nephews Tom Schaffer of Lebanon, PA, Jim and Ken Schaffer, both of Newton, MA, and numerous great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. Another niece, Janet Lewitzky, pre-deceased him.
May his relatives and acquaintances always remember Murray for the loving Uncle and sincere friend he was.
Services: Graveside, 9:00 AM Sunday, at Beth El Memorial Park, Whitehall. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2019