Myrle F. Bird, 84, formerly of Walnutport, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Clifford L. Bird. Born on August 12, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Marion (Kane) Wanamaker. Myrle worked in various local mills and was also a homemaker. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregation, Walnutport. Myrle will be missed by all her loving family including many nieces & nephews. Myrle will be remembered for her loving caring ways, and her witty sense of humor, "laugh until you cry." Also, for her special homemade chocolate chip cookies and the chocolate cupcakes her and dad would make together with the added ingredient of love.She is survived by children: Bret Bird, Linda Coleman, Leanne and husband Ed Wechsler, Ann Royer, Brenda Holliday and companion Kevin Fisher; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Sister: Rita Wanamaker.A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington PA. Calling hours from 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday May 14 and 10 to 11 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment to follow service at Slatedale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , 617 Main St, Hellertown PA 18055 Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019