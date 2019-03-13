Myrtie Rodgers Heil of Salisbury Township died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of Charles C. Heil. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary last May. Born in Allentown a daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth (Brittain) and George Rodgers. She was employed by the American Stores and Seven States Gas Co. and later became a homemaker. An active lifetime member of the Auxiliary of the Lehigh Valley Hospital serving on the board and various fundraisers and committees. Membership co-chairperson of the USA Dance Club and a member of the Cotillion Dance Club. Her interests were family times, bowling, tennis, dancing, gardening and traveling. She was a member of Emmanuel U.C.C. Church, Allentown. Survivors: She is survived by her husband Charles; sons, Jeffrey and wife Kathryn of Lancaster, PA, Brian and wife Annmarie of San Francisco, CA; grandson, Benjamin of Orlando, FL; granddaughters, Kristin and husband Cory Grover of Orefield, Amanda and husband Matt Kremser of British Columbia, great-grandsons Kaleb and Gavin Grover. Services: 2:30 P.M. Tuesday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 1:00 – 2:30 P.M. Tuesday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or the Auxiliary of the Lehigh Valley Hospital. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary