Myrtle Marie Leibold, 94, formerly of 1966 S. Law St. Allentown, died August 24, 2020 in Whitehall Manor. She was the wife of the late James W. Leibold. Myrtle moved to Allentown after marrying her husband James in 1947. She was a homemaker. Born on June 5, 1926 in Waterloo, NY, she was the daughter of the late George and Mildred (Kiff) Acor. She was a graduate of Waterloo High School and Auburn Business School. While living in Upstate New York, she volunteered at the U.S.O. where she met her future husband James. She had been a member of the Cathedral Church of the Nativity, Bethlehem. Myrtle enjoyed reading, bowling, Phillies baseball, travel, reading the newspaper and her Snoopy collection.
Survivors: Son: David J. Leibold and his wife Irene of Williamsburg, VA and nieces. She was preceded in death by a Sister: Elizabeth Kumkey.
Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com
