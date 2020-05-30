Nadenia Fonthein Butko passed away May 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Nadenia had a zest for life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends along with entertaining, gardening, decorating, traveling, and always being dresssed to perfection. She was born in New York City on July 29,1930, to Doris and Alfonse Fontheim. She carried her love for the "Big Apple" throughout her life. After the death of her parents, she moved to Cortland, New York and graduated in 1947 from Cortland Jr-Sr High School. In 1948 Nadenia married Edwin Butko and settled in Green Brook, New Jersey where they raised their two daughters, Pamela Gwynne Smith (Jerry) of Sterling, Virginia and Donna Eleanor Hogrebe (Wayne) of Annandale, New Jersey. They also welcomed into their lives a "chosen daughter" Kathy Meccia (Ken). While living in New Jersey, Nadenia worked at Miron's Ethan Gallery for 26 years as an office manager and accounting supervisor. She was involved in many community organizations including President of the PTA and Booster Club at Green Brook High School, secretary of Sunday School at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, where she taught Sunday school, and she also served as a volunteer at Raritan Valley Hospital. In 1989 Nadenia moved to Macungie, Pennsylvania and once again became involved in the community. She became a volunteer at Lehigh Valley Hospital following the death of her husband in 1989 and served as president of the Ladies Auxiliary for four years and sat on numerous committees. She continued to volunteer until recently. Along with her companion, Bill Schimeneck, she engaged in many committees with the borough of Macungie. She and Bill also became interested in miniatures and together they designed and decorated a 13 room doll house and many room boxes. Three years ago her works were highlighted in a month long exhibit at C. Leslie Smith gift shop. She was also an active member of the "Small on Scale" miniature club where she served as president and chaired many of their events. Along with her daughters, survivors include her partner of 26 years, William Schimeneck, grandchildren Gwynne Sommer Crawford (Brandon), Conner Hogrebe, Callen Hogrebe, and 2 great grandchildren, Adelyn and Jasper Crawford. She was preceded in death by her dear sister, Gwynne Crosley and brother Roger Fontheim. She also leaves behind nephews Edward Stasium, Roger Crosley and Kevin Crosley (Leslie) along with many wonderful friends.
Services: A celebration of life will be planned in the future. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nadenia's name to LVHN Street Medicine, c/o Office of Philanthropy, PO Box 1883, Allentown, PA 18105 or online at lvhn.org/give.
Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2020.