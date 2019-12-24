|
Nadine E. Yankowy, 42, of Northampton, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28th at 11:00 a.m. in St. John Fisher Church, 1237 Third St., N. Catasauqua. Family and friends may call Saturday from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Entombment will follow in Assumption BVM Cemetery, Northampton. Complete obituary and online condolences at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Noah's college fund in loving memory of Nadine.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 24, 2019