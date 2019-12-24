Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Nadine Yankowy
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
1237 Third St.
N. Catasauqua, PA
Nadine E. Yankowy


1977 - 2019
Nadine E. Yankowy Obituary
Nadine E. Yankowy, 42, of Northampton, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28th at 11:00 a.m. in St. John Fisher Church, 1237 Third St., N. Catasauqua. Family and friends may call Saturday from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Entombment will follow in Assumption BVM Cemetery, Northampton. Complete obituary and online condolences at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Noah's college fund in loving memory of Nadine.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 24, 2019
