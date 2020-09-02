Nadine L. Snyder, 52, of Allentown, passed away August 26, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. Nadine was a kindergarten teacher for many years in the Saucon Valley School District. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Gloria Mae (Smith) Snyder and the late David P. Snyder, Jr. Nadine was a graduate of Wheelock College in Boston, MA, and a graduate of Kutztown University.
Survivors: mother, Gloria Mae Snyder of Allentown; brothers, Christopher D. Snyder and his wife Jeanine M. of Schnecksville and Andrew W. Snyder and his wife Warren of Bryson City, NC; nieces, Morgan Snyder, Brianna Snyder and Camryn Snyder; nephew, Dylan Snyder.
Nadine cared deeply about her family. She was the aunt any child would dream of having. Whether it was going out to breakfast at Cracker Barrel, giving any and all pug-related presents, or simply enjoying a home-cooked meal for the holidays, she always brought a light to the family with her joyful personality and constant willingness to help. She also enjoyed traveling the world with her family, including trips to Alaska and the British Isles. Nadine always tried to turn a negative situation into a positive and would go out of her way to make others happy.
Not only did Nadine care about her family, she also cared deeply about her kindergarten classes. Every child was special to her and she aimed to create an optimal learning environment specific to each child's needs. In 2009, she was named a Wal-Mart Teacher of the Year candidate because she "put students' needs above her own" and for "reaching students at their level by creating lessons that were hands-on."
Nadine was also a natural photographer. She could always find the beauty in nature and in her family. She was constantly asking for pictures when all nieces and nephews were together, especially during family vacations. Her social media was filled with pictures of the flowers in her backyard, her students' artwork, or family memoirs.
Nadine will be dearly missed by family, friends, students and colleagues.
Services will be private with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nadine's memory to Saucon Valley Elementary School, 2085 Polk Valley Road Hellertown, PA 18055, or to The Hillside School, 2697 Brookside Road Macungie, PA 18062.