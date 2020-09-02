1/1
Nadine L. Snyder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nadine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nadine L. Snyder, 52, of Allentown, passed away August 26, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. Nadine was a kindergarten teacher for many years in the Saucon Valley School District. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Gloria Mae (Smith) Snyder and the late David P. Snyder, Jr. Nadine was a graduate of Wheelock College in Boston, MA, and a graduate of Kutztown University.

Survivors: mother, Gloria Mae Snyder of Allentown; brothers, Christopher D. Snyder and his wife Jeanine M. of Schnecksville and Andrew W. Snyder and his wife Warren of Bryson City, NC; nieces, Morgan Snyder, Brianna Snyder and Camryn Snyder; nephew, Dylan Snyder.

Nadine cared deeply about her family. She was the aunt any child would dream of having. Whether it was going out to breakfast at Cracker Barrel, giving any and all pug-related presents, or simply enjoying a home-cooked meal for the holidays, she always brought a light to the family with her joyful personality and constant willingness to help. She also enjoyed traveling the world with her family, including trips to Alaska and the British Isles. Nadine always tried to turn a negative situation into a positive and would go out of her way to make others happy.

Not only did Nadine care about her family, she also cared deeply about her kindergarten classes. Every child was special to her and she aimed to create an optimal learning environment specific to each child's needs. In 2009, she was named a Wal-Mart Teacher of the Year candidate because she "put students' needs above her own" and for "reaching students at their level by creating lessons that were hands-on."

Nadine was also a natural photographer. She could always find the beauty in nature and in her family. She was constantly asking for pictures when all nieces and nephews were together, especially during family vacations. Her social media was filled with pictures of the flowers in her backyard, her students' artwork, or family memoirs.

Nadine will be dearly missed by family, friends, students and colleagues.

Services will be private with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nadine's memory to Saucon Valley Elementary School, 2085 Polk Valley Road Hellertown, PA 18055, or to The Hillside School, 2697 Brookside Road Macungie, PA 18062.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
She was such a kind soul

Nadine, you left footprints everywhere you went. So heartbreaking to have seen this. The Parkland Diner will never be the same without you. Prayers for the family.

Rest in Paridise
Kylie Althouse
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved