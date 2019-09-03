Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Resources
More Obituaries for Nadine Schoonover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadine Madeline Schoonover


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nadine Madeline Schoonover Obituary
Nadine Madeline (Fenstermaker) Schoonover, 89, of Allentown, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's. She was born in Allentown on September 3, 1929 to the late William H. and Dorothy M. (Battenfield) Fenstermaker. Nadine graduated from East Stroudsburg State Teachers College & Temple University with her master's degree. She was an Elementary Physical Education Teacher for the Allentown School District for over 30 years until retiring in1993. She then was very active in PSERS.

She loved teaching, and made many lifetime friends throughout the years. Nadine was an avid traveler who never turned down a good cruise ship adventure. She was a skilled snow skier, skiing well into her 70's. She had an incredible sense of humor and was passionate about her family, never missing a birthday or an occasion. Her happy-hours were not to be missed, and her many friends and family will sorely miss her twinkling blue eyes filled with joy for life.

SURVIVORS Children: Charles F. (Claire) Schoonover of Stafford, VA, Cheryl L. Schoonover of Winter Haven, FL, Cathy A. (Jose) Perna of Lower Saucon Twp.; sister: Barbara Zsigovits of Bluffton, SC; grandchildren: Christopher, Amy, Katelyn, Joseph, Zachary, Jacob & Charles; great grandchildren: Sara, Cooper, Paige & Trevor. Predeceased in death by: siblings: William C. Fenstermaker & LaRue Madouse.

SERVICE Private and at the convenience of the family. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to VNA Hospice of St. Luke's, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nadine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now