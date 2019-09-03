|
|
Nadine Madeline (Fenstermaker) Schoonover, 89, of Allentown, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's. She was born in Allentown on September 3, 1929 to the late William H. and Dorothy M. (Battenfield) Fenstermaker. Nadine graduated from East Stroudsburg State Teachers College & Temple University with her master's degree. She was an Elementary Physical Education Teacher for the Allentown School District for over 30 years until retiring in1993. She then was very active in PSERS.
She loved teaching, and made many lifetime friends throughout the years. Nadine was an avid traveler who never turned down a good cruise ship adventure. She was a skilled snow skier, skiing well into her 70's. She had an incredible sense of humor and was passionate about her family, never missing a birthday or an occasion. Her happy-hours were not to be missed, and her many friends and family will sorely miss her twinkling blue eyes filled with joy for life.
SURVIVORS Children: Charles F. (Claire) Schoonover of Stafford, VA, Cheryl L. Schoonover of Winter Haven, FL, Cathy A. (Jose) Perna of Lower Saucon Twp.; sister: Barbara Zsigovits of Bluffton, SC; grandchildren: Christopher, Amy, Katelyn, Joseph, Zachary, Jacob & Charles; great grandchildren: Sara, Cooper, Paige & Trevor. Predeceased in death by: siblings: William C. Fenstermaker & LaRue Madouse.
SERVICE Private and at the convenience of the family. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to VNA Hospice of St. Luke's, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 3, 2019