Nan Carter Sadler, 77, of St. Helena Island, died Thursday March 7, 2019 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. She was born in Passaic, New Jersey, March 7, 1941, daughter of the late Creed and Mary Virginia Fulton Carter, Jr. She was married to Robert Alexander Sadler, III, on December 31, 1959. Nan graduated from Moravian Seminary in Bethlehem, PA and attended Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.Nan rode horses most of her life showing Hunters & Jumpers throughout the East Coast. She was affiliated with American Horseshow Association, Pennsylvania Horse Breeders Association, Pennsylvania Jumper Association and Penn-Jersey Horse Association.Mrs. Sadler was owner of Car Nan Sa Farms (Riding Academy) were she was an instructor & judge. She was also a riding instructor at Swain School and Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pa.While still in Pennsylvania she was Organizer and Chairman Jr. Women's Committee of the Allentown Symphony and Symphony Ball Chairman 1967 & 1968, Den Mother & Den Leader Coach Cub Scouts, V.P. & President of Swain School PTA, Allentown, Pa., Charter Member and Sustainer of the Allentown Art Museum, Board member of the Arthritis and Rheumatism Society of the Lehigh Valley, Past Commander of the Delhigh Power Squadron, Allentown, Pa., Member of Allentown Women's Heart Board and Member of the Lehigh County Historical Guild.Nan was a member of Dataw Island Garden Club -Chairman National Cemetery Project and Chairman Christmas Luminary Night 2011 & 2012, member of Dataw Island Historical Society, member Daughter of the American Revolution – Thomas Heyward Jr. Chapter, Beaufort, S.C. and member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.Nan is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Robert A. Sadler III, her daughter-in-law Sheri Sadler, four grandchildren: Creed Carter Sadler, Jr. & wife Jessica, Robert John Sadler & wife Sarah, Daniel Alexander Sadler and Lauren Elizabeth Sadler, her great grandchildren, Creed Carter Sadler III, Aryanna Rose Boyer, Vera Sadler, Jackson Clark and Gavin Hendricks. She was preceded in death by her son Creed Carter Sadler. Nan also leaves behind her loving dogs Teddy & Prince William "Willie" of Dataw.A Memorial Service will be held at St John's Lutheran Church on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 157 Lady's Island Drive, Beaufort, SC 29907.Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary