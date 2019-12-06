|
|
Nancy (Hood) Catanach, 88, passed away peacefully at home in Lewes DE on December 1, 2019. She was born in Wilkensburg, PA to James and Emma Hood.
She graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Education and was President of the Kappa Delta sorority. She taught for many years as a special education teacher in Pohatcong Township, NJ where she received awards. She lived with her husband for 33 years in Riegelsville PA, prior to moving to Lewes, on 10 acres of land where she raised sheep and canned and froze vegetables from the farm. She was a member of Groome United Methodist Church, Lewes DE.
She was a multitalented woman. She loved camping, traveling, skiing, golfing, reading, knitting, sewing, rug hooking, spinning, weaving and quilting. She was very good at everything she tried. She was always very optimistic with a ready smile.
Married 66 years, she is survived by her husband Wallace; their 4 children, Jenifer of Columbus OH; Wallace of State College, PA; James of Wyomissing, PA; and William of Ringoes, NJ; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Published in Morning Call from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019