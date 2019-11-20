Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
For more information about
Nancy Bosico
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church
1879 Applewood Drive
Orefield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Bosico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy A. Bosico


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy A. Bosico Obituary
Nancy A. (Felli) Bosico, 85, of Schnecksville, died Monday, November 18, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Lt Col. Alexander R. Bosico, Retired. Born in Mahanoy City, Schuylkill County, July 7, 1934, Nancy was the daughter of the late Nunzio V. and Nunziata (Pasquali) Felli. She was a life-long domestic engineer. Nancy was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield.

Survivors: Children, Nadine A. Bosico with whom she resided, Christine M. Rock of Newfoundland, John A. Bosico and his wife, Amy of O'Fallon, IL; grandchildren, Zachary and Piper; many nieces and nephews; predeceased by siblings, Jacqueline A. Dembowski, Yolanda H. Salezze, Edward , Anthony and Louis Felli.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am. Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo will be the celebrant. No calling hours. Private interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now