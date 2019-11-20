|
Nancy A. (Felli) Bosico, 85, of Schnecksville, died Monday, November 18, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Lt Col. Alexander R. Bosico, Retired. Born in Mahanoy City, Schuylkill County, July 7, 1934, Nancy was the daughter of the late Nunzio V. and Nunziata (Pasquali) Felli. She was a life-long domestic engineer. Nancy was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield.
Survivors: Children, Nadine A. Bosico with whom she resided, Christine M. Rock of Newfoundland, John A. Bosico and his wife, Amy of O'Fallon, IL; grandchildren, Zachary and Piper; many nieces and nephews; predeceased by siblings, Jacqueline A. Dembowski, Yolanda H. Salezze, Edward , Anthony and Louis Felli.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am. Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo will be the celebrant. No calling hours. Private interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 20, 2019