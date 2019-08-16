Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Nancy A. Bowman

Nancy A. Bowman Obituary
Nancy A. Bowman, 84, of Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Thomas E. and Margaret (Berger) Bellach. She was a buyer for the former H. Leh and Company for 20 years. Nancy was a gifted writer and artist. She graduated from Moravian College with honors in 1959.

She is survived by daughters, Virginia wife of William Turner and Brenda Bowman; grandchildren Brett and Justin Bowman. A son, James M. Jr. and brother Thomas predeceased her.

Services will be private. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2019
