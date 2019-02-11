Nancy A. (Brucker) Hepler, 83, widow of Robert D. Hepler, formerly of Coopersburg, passed away, January 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Senior Living. Born in Perkasie, she was a daughter of the late Richard A. and Edna M. (Reichley) Brucker. Nancy was a Licensed Practical Nurse at Grandview Hospital for 14 years and then at Zohlman's Nursing Home for 16 years, retiring in 2000. She was a member of Christ's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Trumbauersville where she was involved with "The Quilters Group". Surviving are her children, Cheryl Frazier of Houston, Tx, Barbara, wife of John Benson of Trexlertown, Wanda, wife of Steve Dauernheim of Perkasie, and Charles Hepler and wife, Robin of Coopersburg; seven grandchildren, Jesse, Cory, Stephanie, Audrey, Kristan, Jillian and Allison; nine great-grandchildren, Elle, Carter, Kaylee, Dylan, Jevon, Payton, Enzo, Logan and Oroion; and her sister, Diane Landis of Green Lane.A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Christ's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1 Luther Ln, Trumbauersville, PA 18970. A burial in the church Memorial Garden will follow the service. A visitation will be from 2 to 3 PM at the church prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home.Contributions may be made to Family Pillars Hospice, 3910 Adler Place, Suite 130, Bethlehem, PA 18017 and Christ's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary