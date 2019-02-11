Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
222 Washington Street
East Greenville, PA 18041-1414
215-679-9589
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Hepler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy A. Hepler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy A. Hepler Obituary
Nancy A. (Brucker) Hepler, 83, widow of Robert D. Hepler, formerly of Coopersburg, passed away, January 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Senior Living. Born in Perkasie, she was a daughter of the late Richard A. and Edna M. (Reichley) Brucker. Nancy was a Licensed Practical Nurse at Grandview Hospital for 14 years and then at Zohlman's Nursing Home for 16 years, retiring in 2000. She was a member of Christ's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Trumbauersville where she was involved with "The Quilters Group". Surviving are her children, Cheryl Frazier of Houston, Tx, Barbara, wife of John Benson of Trexlertown, Wanda, wife of Steve Dauernheim of Perkasie, and Charles Hepler and wife, Robin of Coopersburg; seven grandchildren, Jesse, Cory, Stephanie, Audrey, Kristan, Jillian and Allison; nine great-grandchildren, Elle, Carter, Kaylee, Dylan, Jevon, Payton, Enzo, Logan and Oroion; and her sister, Diane Landis of Green Lane.A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Christ's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1 Luther Ln, Trumbauersville, PA 18970. A burial in the church Memorial Garden will follow the service. A visitation will be from 2 to 3 PM at the church prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home.Contributions may be made to Family Pillars Hospice, 3910 Adler Place, Suite 130, Bethlehem, PA 18017 and Christ's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
Download Now