Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Nancy A. Sigley

Nancy A. Sigley Obituary
Nancy A. (Smith) Sigley, 50, of Bethlehem passed away on Monday April 6, 2020 in her home. She was the loving wife of Rodney D. Sigley, Sr. with whom she spent over 33 years of loving marriage. Born in Coaldale, she was the daughter of Nancy Mae (Croll) Ambridge and the late Clayton (Clay) Smith. Nancy attended Liberty High School. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in her earlier years. Nancy enjoyed going to her children's sporting events where she could always be heard in the crowd as their number one fan, picking Cape May Diamonds, vacationing in the Poconos and going to Sunset Beach. More recently she enjoyed trips to the beach and going shopping with her grandchildren. Nothing made her happier in life than having the opportunity to raise Rodney, III.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband Rodney and Mother Nancy Mae; sons Zachary R. Sigley, Christopher M. Sigley, Joshua A. "Ducky" Sigley and his wife Dakotah and Rodney D. Sigley, III all of Bethlehem; siblings Clayton "Butch" Smith and his wife Terri, John Smith and his wife Laura, Thomas Smith, Rodney "Bubba" Smith and his wife Monica, Richard Ambridge, Joseph Smith and his wife Alicia; Step Mother Joanne Smith of Mayfield, NY; 6 loving grandchildren who were her entire world and many nieces, nephews and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her loving son Rodney D. Sigley, Jr., step father Richard Ambridge; brother Todd Smith and sister Regina Smith.

SERVICES: A Celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Nancy's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2020
