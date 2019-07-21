|
|
Nancy A. Trilli, 56, of Allentown, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Michael A. S. Trilli with whom she shared 18 years of marriage. Born in Summit, NJ, she was a daughter of Frederick Rabey of Bridgewater NJ and the late Joyce Rabey. She worked for Dun & Bradstreet for many years as a Phone Administrator and later for the State Unemployment Office until retiring due to illness.
Survivors: In addition to her father, Frederick and husband, Michael, are a son, Michael D. Trilli at home, sisters, Susan Messina (Joseph) of Wilmington, NC; Carol Boyden (George) of Kenilworth, NJ and nieces and nephews.
Services: Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem. Offer condolences at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Published in Morning Call on July 21, 2019