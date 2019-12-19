|
Nancy A. Ward, loving wife, mother and soul mate of the late Ray Ward left this earth December 18, 2019 to dance forever with her husband again. She was born in Morgantown, PA a daughter of the late Edward and Harriett (Frey) Riehl. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Allentown. Nancy and her husband Ray were huge supporters of their children's sports teams and served as officers of the Big "A" Booster Club. She attended the Lehigh Valley Veteran's meetings. Nancy enjoyed cooking and most importantly spending time with her family. Her family was her world.
Survivors: Son: Sean C. Ward and his wife Debra J. of Laurys Station; Daughters: Jami E. Ward-Henry of Whitehall and Tara A. Ward-Bailey of Emmaus; Stepson, Raymond A. Ward, Jr. and his wife Terry of Allentown; Sister, Susan M. Koch and her husband Barry B. of Allentown; Grandchildren, Allyson, Chelsea, Jonathan, Matthew and Austin; Great-grandchildren, Carter, Rayleen and Landon; Nephew and Godson, Michael Koch.
Services: 10:30 A.M. Saturday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 8:30 – 10:30 A.M. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: St. Luke's Hospice House, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 19, 2019