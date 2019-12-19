Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy A. Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy A. Ward Obituary
Nancy A. Ward, loving wife, mother and soul mate of the late Ray Ward left this earth December 18, 2019 to dance forever with her husband again. She was born in Morgantown, PA a daughter of the late Edward and Harriett (Frey) Riehl. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Allentown. Nancy and her husband Ray were huge supporters of their children's sports teams and served as officers of the Big "A" Booster Club. She attended the Lehigh Valley Veteran's meetings. Nancy enjoyed cooking and most importantly spending time with her family. Her family was her world.

Survivors: Son: Sean C. Ward and his wife Debra J. of Laurys Station; Daughters: Jami E. Ward-Henry of Whitehall and Tara A. Ward-Bailey of Emmaus; Stepson, Raymond A. Ward, Jr. and his wife Terry of Allentown; Sister, Susan M. Koch and her husband Barry B. of Allentown; Grandchildren, Allyson, Chelsea, Jonathan, Matthew and Austin; Great-grandchildren, Carter, Rayleen and Landon; Nephew and Godson, Michael Koch.

Services: 10:30 A.M. Saturday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 8:30 – 10:30 A.M. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: St. Luke's Hospice House, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now