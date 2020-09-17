93 years of age, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, September 14, 2020, while a guest at Fellowship Community. She was the wife of Herbert H. Long until his passing in 1998. Born in Allentown to the late Roy P. and Gertrude (Rowland) Wildrick, Nancy was a 1945 graduate of Whitehall High School and a 1948 graduate of the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing. She was an R.N. at the former Allentown General Hospital until leaving to raise her family. She was a faithful member of The Church of the Manger in Bethlehem for many years. Nancy is survived by Susan and Samuel Creyer, Cynthia and Tim Vassa, Jeffrey and Kim Long, Kevin and Karen Long, along with nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her Memorial Service officiated by The Rev. Marian Johnson will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in The Church of the Manger 1401 Greenview Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18018. There will be no calling hours and her interment will be private. Properly worn facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions honoring Nancy may be presented to the Church at the address listed above, or the Robert H. Zentz Presidential Scholarship Fund, 3000 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall, PA 18052. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements.



