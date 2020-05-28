Nancy Ann Stout
1941 - 2020
Nancy Ann (Randall) Stout, 79, of Bethlehem Twsp., passed away peacefully at her home, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born January 22, 1941 in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Smith) Randall. Nancy was a graduate of Liberty High School. Nancy worked in quality control/manufacturing for Western Electric which later became Lucent Technologies for over 40 years before she retired to help raise her grandchildren when they were young. She loved gardening, ceramics, shopping with her sister, and spoiling her grandchildren.

Survivors: Nancy will be lovingly missed by her children, David G. Stout Jr. and Colleen S. Krcelich (Brian) both of Bethlehem Twsp.; grandchildren, Justin Krcelich of Bethlehem Twsp and Marlena Krcelich of San Diego, CA; brother Douglas Randall of FL. Nancy was predeceased by sister, Jean Decker.

Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Nancy's memory to St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015 or to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.

Published in Morning Call on May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
