Nancy Ann Wendling, 84, of Zionsville, passed away April 27, 2020 at home. 11 Corinthians 5:8. Absent from the body, present with the Lord. She was the loving wife of Paul Wendling. Nancy was born on July 22, 1935 in Emmaus. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Gall) Heist. Nancy loved the Lord her God with all her heart, soul, and mind, as well as her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She graduated from Emmaus High School in 1953, where she excelled in academics and athletics. Nancy went on to Sacred Heart School of Nursing, graduating in 1956. She worked at the hospital in Pediatrics and then for Dr. Frederick Martin in Emmaus. When ASH (LVH) opened, Nancy worked in the Open Heart Unit, where she cared for the very first patient in that unit. She ended her career with LVH as a home health care nurse in 1997. Nancy was a member of Salem Bible Church, Macungie, where she taught Sunday school and was also a cub scout leader. Following her retirement, and with their motorhome, Nancy and her husband became part of the ministry, RVICS (Roving Volunteers in Christ Service), serving at children's homes, retirement homes, youth camps throughout the country for 14 years. Nancy is survived by her husband Paul of 63 years; her daughter, Peggy Oboyle, son, Craig Wendling and his wife Donna, son, Thomas Wendling and his wife Donna; 5 Grandchildren, Sean, Erin, Samantha, Matthew and Brianna; 5 Great Grandchildren, Dylan, Bella, Elena, Luke and Matthew; Sister, Lucille wife of Edwin Hillegass. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Salem Bible Church, (Benevolent Fund) 8031 Salem Bible Church Road, Macungie, PA 19062.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store