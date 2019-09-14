|
|
Nancy C. Ihle, 78, of Bethlehem Twp., passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Frances (McGoldrick) Kametz. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Rackawack in 1984 and her second husband, Leonard Ihle in 2005.
Nancy was a hard worker and waitressed for many years at different restaurants, including Twin Lakes Country Club, Collins, Bushkill Center Hotel and was an integral part in the startup of the former Candlelight. Later she was employed by the Saucon Valley School District as their Food Service Manager, retiring in 2008 after 22 years. She also loved a trip to the casino and a day out shopping. Nancy was a true matriarch and always gave of herself, not only to her family but friends as well.
She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her daughters, Donna Jesberger & husband Kurt and Linda Derrico and husband John; sister, Jean Yanik; grandchildren, Ryan M. Kisner, Brett VanBilliard, Danielle M. Derrico and Michael Derrico; great-grandchildren, Bailey VanBilliard and Jordan Kisner; step-children, Carol Williams and Michael Ihle; and step-grandchildren, Shelley Mines, Shane Ihle and Sarah Ihle. Nancy was predeceased by her son, Michael Rackawack; siblings, John and Janice Kametz; and a step-son, Leonard Ihle.
Viewing hours will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. An 11 a.m. funeral service will follow, in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation or Smile Train.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 14, 2019