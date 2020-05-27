Nancy Carol Shapiro
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Carol Regina Shapiro, 63, of Allentown, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020. Nancy was born in Easton, PA, a daughter of the late Anthony and Concetta (Coco) Regina.

She was a graduate of Easton High School, and received her Master's in Nursing from the University of Phoenix. She was a dedicated healthcare professional for 40 years, retiring as a Director of Inpatient/Outpatient Rehabilitation at Good Shephard Rehabilitation Hospital.

Nancy enjoyed traveling, reading, exercising, and attending Flyers hockey games. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Whether she was hosting 50+ family members for Thanksgiving or spending a quiet movie night with her loved ones, she always brought love, positive energy, and happiness to everyone. She was the foundation of our family and enriched all of our lives.

She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Easton, PA.

Nancy is survived by her loving partner Steven Trollinger; her sister Mary Lou Shaw and husband Larry Shaw, her brothers Anthony Regina Jr. and partner Mary Teachout, Larry Regina and wife Gale Regina, and James Regina; her daughter Jenna Philbrick and husband Graham Philbrick; her son Nathan Shapiro; her grandson James Philbrick.

A private service will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp).

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 900 Washington Street, Easton, PA 18042; or The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morello Funeral Home, Inc.
3720 Nicholas St.
Easton, PA 18045
(610) 253-4941
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
May 26, 2020
My sincere condolences and prayers for for much strength during this time of loss I was so blessed to work with Nancy many years ago at Easton Hospital. Nancy was one of the most caring talented professional and supportive person❤ She so loved her children and family and my prayers are with you all and may Gods Grace surround your for much peace in your hearts ❤
Usha Patel
Friend
May 26, 2020
To the family
Nancy was an very exceptional person professional yet genuinely personable loving and kind. I had the great pleasure and honor to know and work with her. She will forever be in my heart and I will miss her dearly rest Nancy rest . Your job here is done . Be in peace
Friend and coworker
Santa (pharmacy)




Santa Rodriguez
Friend
May 26, 2020
To all of the family I am so sorry for the loss Nancy was a great person glad I had the opportunity to work with her she always had a beautiful smile ❤
Darlene Spadoni
Coworker
May 26, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family. Nancy was a very classy lady who loved basketball. Always enjoyed seeing her and cheering for Nate and our grandson Brady. She will be missed.
Jim and Johanna Smith
Friend
May 26, 2020
Nancys family: You have my heartfelt condolences at this time. My best memories of Nancy are as follows:
A) Nancy was someone I took seriously.
B) She loved her family and friends dearly and completely.
C) She was an outstanding nurse in every respect - very knowledgeable, very efficient, an excellent worker in all capacities and a very logical person.
Her patients were lucky to be on her floor. Nancy is a person I will remember always. She had a beautiful smile and sense of humor.
Debbie Auerbach
Debbie Auerbach
Coworker
May 26, 2020
To Nancy's Family: Please accept my deepest sympathy for the loss of your loved one. My prayers and love are with you all at this most difficult time. I will always remember here bubbly personality and beautiful smile. Rest in peace, Nancy and give Lynn a hug and kiss for me.
Mary Ann Houptley
Friend
May 26, 2020
Nathan and Family,
Bryan, Olivia, Joe and myself offer our deepest condolences at this time to you and your family. May you find comfort in all the beautiful memories she left for you and may she rest in peace.
The Clearys
Friend
May 26, 2020
You were a ray of sunshine you Left this Earth to soon may you
R.I.P you will be greatly missed
Doreen DeNardo Marr
Classmate
May 26, 2020
I am so sad to hear about Nancy. I worked with her for many years at Easton Hospital. She was a wonderful, thoughtful and caring person. She was an excellent nurse! May god rest her soul. Prayers to her children Jenna and Nathan and the rest of her family. The world lost a wonderful person. RIP, Nancy
Vicki
Coworker
May 26, 2020
RIP Nancy
Lonnie Miller
Friend
May 26, 2020
Nancy was a vibrant, happy, family oriented person that will sorely be missed. I hope her family can take some consolation in knowing that she absolutely adored them and can hold those memories close at this sad time. She spoke of them so often and was so excited about her grandchild. I offer my heartfelt condolences to all of her family. Rest in peace Nancy, you will be missed.
Sharon Thomas Janson
Friend
May 26, 2020
Regina Family- My sincerest condolences on the passing of Nancy. May she rest in eternal peace.
Tony Glory
Friend
May 26, 2020
She was a wonderful classmate and may she rest in peace. Very sad.
Stephen S. Constantine
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved