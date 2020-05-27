Nancy Carol Regina Shapiro, 63, of Allentown, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020. Nancy was born in Easton, PA, a daughter of the late Anthony and Concetta (Coco) Regina.



She was a graduate of Easton High School, and received her Master's in Nursing from the University of Phoenix. She was a dedicated healthcare professional for 40 years, retiring as a Director of Inpatient/Outpatient Rehabilitation at Good Shephard Rehabilitation Hospital.



Nancy enjoyed traveling, reading, exercising, and attending Flyers hockey games. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Whether she was hosting 50+ family members for Thanksgiving or spending a quiet movie night with her loved ones, she always brought love, positive energy, and happiness to everyone. She was the foundation of our family and enriched all of our lives.



She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Easton, PA.



Nancy is survived by her loving partner Steven Trollinger; her sister Mary Lou Shaw and husband Larry Shaw, her brothers Anthony Regina Jr. and partner Mary Teachout, Larry Regina and wife Gale Regina, and James Regina; her daughter Jenna Philbrick and husband Graham Philbrick; her son Nathan Shapiro; her grandson James Philbrick.



A private service will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp).



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 900 Washington Street, Easton, PA 18042; or The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store