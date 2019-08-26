|
|
Nancy Christman, 82, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth. She was the wife of the late Albert Christman. Born February 12, 1937 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Franklin Asher and Lillian (Rayden) Kocher. Nancy was a bookkeeper for the former Quality Service in Northampton, and she retired from Deiter Bros. in Bethlehem. She was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Northampton. Survivors: sister, Phyllis Bartholomew and husband, Robert; a niece and 3 nephews; and 3 great nieces. Services: Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28th at 12:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to St. Paul's UCC c/o funeral home in loving memory of Nancy.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 26, 2019