Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Nancy Christman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Christman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Christman


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Christman Obituary
Nancy Christman, 82, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth. She was the wife of the late Albert Christman. Born February 12, 1937 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Franklin Asher and Lillian (Rayden) Kocher. Nancy was a bookkeeper for the former Quality Service in Northampton, and she retired from Deiter Bros. in Bethlehem. She was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Northampton. Survivors: sister, Phyllis Bartholomew and husband, Robert; a niece and 3 nephews; and 3 great nieces. Services: Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28th at 12:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to St. Paul's UCC c/o funeral home in loving memory of Nancy.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now