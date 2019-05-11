Morning Call Obituaries
Nancy E. Boyer

Nancy E. Boyer Obituary
Nancy E. (Griffith) Boyer, 78, of Allentown, passed away on May 8 at Luther Crest, Allentown. She was the wife of John A. Boyer, with whom she would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June.Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late John and Viola (Allender) Griffith. She was a longtime member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Allentown, where she was a president of the church council, and was later a member of Nativity Lutheran Church.Nancy enjoyed gardening, birding and traveling, having visited many of the major national parks across the U.S. and all but five states. She also traveled in Europe.Some of Nancy's happiest times in recent years were spent bird-watching and sightseeing with her husband in Sarasota, Florida, in the winter.Nancy was a past president of the Allentown Garden Club, and a past member of the Lehigh Valley Audubon Society. She was also a member for many years of Westwood Heights Swim Club in Allentown.She was active in the Parkway Manor parents-teachers organization in years past.In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister, Mary Ann Herishko of Allentown; a son, David, and his wife Christine, of Alexandria, Va.; a daughter, Susan Millstein, and her husband Mitch, of Chesterfield, Mo.; a grandson, Maxx Millstein of Missouri; two nieces, a great-niece and great-nephew, and several cousins. Services: 10:30 am Tuesday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 am Tuesday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.In lieu of flowers, remembrances can go to a .
Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2019
