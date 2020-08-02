1/1
Nancy E. McCarty
Nancy E. McCarty, 74, of Lehigh Township, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of John "Sam" McCarty. Nancy was born in Allentown, a daughter of Ruth (Beltz) Bird of Lehigh Township and the late Albert Bird. Nancy was employed by Erie Insurance, Blue Mountain Ski Area, and the Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit before retiring. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville. Her passions included traveling, photography, cooking and gardening. Nancy enjoyed caring for others and will be remembered as the heart of her family.

Survivors: Her 97-year-old mother, husband, son, Patrick and his wife Margy McCarty of Chapman, PA, daughters, Katie Titano and her significant other Christopher Hengst of Lehigh Township, Erin and her husband Jeremiah Light of Kutztown; sister, Cynthia J. and her husband Keith Daubert of Kutztown; grandchildren, Dominic, Sophia, Anika, Shannon and Gavin; sister-in-law, Margaret M. McCarty of Catasauqua; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Joseph Billie of Northampton; nieces and nephew, Kelli Moyer, Meaghan Buck, Juddson Billie and other extended nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Richard C. Bird.

Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: Alpha-1 Foundation 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 or the charity of one's choice.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
August 1, 2020
MaryJane Geiger
Friend
August 1, 2020
Sam, I’m so sorry to learn of your loss.
Al Molchan
Friend
July 31, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Charlie and Tina Walp
Classmate
July 30, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, she will always be in your heart.

Pat and Carson Hart
Patricia hart
Friend
July 30, 2020
Patricia hart
Friend
