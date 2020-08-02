Nancy E. McCarty, 74, of Lehigh Township, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of John "Sam" McCarty. Nancy was born in Allentown, a daughter of Ruth (Beltz) Bird of Lehigh Township and the late Albert Bird. Nancy was employed by Erie Insurance, Blue Mountain Ski Area, and the Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit before retiring. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville. Her passions included traveling, photography, cooking and gardening. Nancy enjoyed caring for others and will be remembered as the heart of her family.
Survivors: Her 97-year-old mother, husband, son, Patrick and his wife Margy McCarty of Chapman, PA, daughters, Katie Titano and her significant other Christopher Hengst of Lehigh Township, Erin and her husband Jeremiah Light of Kutztown; sister, Cynthia J. and her husband Keith Daubert of Kutztown; grandchildren, Dominic, Sophia, Anika, Shannon and Gavin; sister-in-law, Margaret M. McCarty of Catasauqua; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Joseph Billie of Northampton; nieces and nephew, Kelli Moyer, Meaghan Buck, Juddson Billie and other extended nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Richard C. Bird.
Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: Alpha-1 Foundation 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 or the charity of one's choice
