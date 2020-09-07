1/1
Nancy E. Mulik
Age 91 and resident of Macungie, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday September 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving and dedicated family. Born in Kline Twp. Schuylkill County to the late Salvadore P. and Nancy (Santa Cruz) Notaro, she was the wife of Joseph Mulik for 25 years at the time of his passing in 1991. A seamstress all of her life, she worked in garment mills in McAdoo and Emmaus until retiring. She is survived by her daughter Andrea J. Miller and her husband Brian of Macungie, with whom she resided; grandchildren Courtney and Colton; sisters Marie Prete of Hazleton and Arlene Rodko and her husband John of Bridgeport, CT; brothers Peter Notaro and his wife Dorothy of Hazleton, and Joseph Notaro and his wife Annelies of Lake Stevens, WA; predeceased by sisters Jennie Zuber and Sallie Dougherty. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday September 9, 2020 in Saint Michael's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Mundy Lane in Whitehall. Memorial contributions honoring Nancy may be presented to The Multiple Sclerosis Assoc. of America 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 online at www.secure.mymsaa.org The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Saint Michael's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
