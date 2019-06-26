Home

Nancy E. Sassano


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy E. Sassano Obituary
Nancy E. Sassano, 93, of Nazareth, formerly of Bushkill, PA, died on June 23, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frank M. Sassano. She was born in North Bergen, NJ on December 31, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Nicola and Raffaela (Oriente) Iannantuono.

Survivors: Daughters Diane Fischbach and Julie Downs and her husband Philip; grandson Joseph Fischbach and two great grandchildren.

Service: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on June 26, 2019
