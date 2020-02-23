Home

Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First United Church of Christ
151 S 4th St
Quakertown, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
First United Church of Christ
151 S 4th St
Quakertown, PA
Nancy Faye Roberts


1938 - 2020
Nancy Faye Roberts Obituary
Obituary for Nancy Faye Roberts

Nancy Faye Roberts, age 81, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Quakertown Center in Quakertown, PA. She was the wife of Donald L. Roberts, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage.

Born in Keelersville, PA she was a daughter of the late William Wieder and the late Edna (Moll) Wieder

She was a member of First United Church of Christ in Quakertown where she taught Sunday school, was a member of the choir and participated in church counsel. For many years, she was a Seamstress at Quakertown Clothing.

She enjoyed, singing, music, cooking for the holidays, playing games, easter egg hunts and all of these things were best spent with her family who she adored. She also enjoyed time with her friends and was President at the Quakertown Historical Society where she knew all the history of Quakertown.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son; Dean Roberts (Sheri) of Sherrills Ford, NC; two daughters, Donna Scorzafava (Kevin) of Quakertown, PA and Lisa Giancola (Frank) of Coopersburg, PA; one brother, Rodney Wieder of Coopersburg, PA and eight grandchildren, Julia, Lydia, Jocelyn, Dante, Dillon, Timothy, Lauren and Brian. She was predeceased by brothers, Gerald, William, and Richard and sisters, Shirley, Lorraine and Barbara.

You are invited to visit with Nancy's family and friends from 10 – 12 Noon Thursday February 27, 2020 at First United Church of Christ, 151 S 4th St, Quakertown, PA 18951. Her funeral service will follow at 12 Noon at the Church. Interment will be in Quakertown Union Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Church at the aforementioned address. Arrangements are by Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Ltd. (215-536-3343) of Quakertown. To view her online obituary, please visit www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2020
