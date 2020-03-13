|
Nancy Frank-Dunn, age 70, died peacefully at home, March 12, 2020, attended by her loving husband and the wonderful hospice team of Lehigh Valley Health Network. She was born February 7, 1950, in Bethlehem, PA, daughter of the late Russell and Doris Erdman. She was a 1974 graduate of West Chester University, BA, and Liberty High School, Bethlehem, Class of 1968. She spent the bulk of her career, 20 years, as a counselor and case manager for the Lehigh County Department of Corrections, helping inmates prepare for a second chance at life. She was an accomplished pianist, captivating audiences with the music of Chopin, and other composers. She had a beautiful second alto singing voice. She loved going out to dinner with her husband, and just hanging out with him as "bears," as she called it.
She is survived by her spouse, Attorney David Dunn, a daughter, Aubrey Hilderhof, of Kansas City MO, and a sister, Debora of Bethlehem. She was predeceased by a spouse, Larry Frank, Aubrey's father.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. in the funeral home. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2020