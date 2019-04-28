|
|
A Memorial Service for Nancy J. Coffey, 91, of Bethelhem Township, who passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019, will be held on Saturday, May 04, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. in Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church of Moorestown, 696 Johnson Road, Nazareth, PA 18064. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown - Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2019