Nancy J. DeFrain
1960 - 2020
Nancy J. DeFrain, 60, of Slatington, passed away peacefully Friday, May 15, 2020 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Michael A. 'Buck" DeFrain, who passed away in 2011. Born in Allentown on February 12, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Walter "Gubon" and Elaine (Benninger) Edwards. Nancy was a 1978 graduate of the Slatington HS, where she was a member of the 1975 girls track team, which was the only undefeated team in the Lehigh Valley League, and only girl's championship track team at Slatington. Nancy worked for Holiday Hair and was a former teacher's aide at the Northern Lehigh Middle School. She also worked for the former Young Ideas Daycare in Slatington, and owned/operated her own beauty salon. She was a member of Bethel UCC, Slatington.

She is survived by a son: Chad Mazepa of Slatington; brother: Robert "Yogi" Edwards and wife Teresa of Catasauqua; sister: Trudie and husband Doug Lilly of Slatington; nieces and nephews: Michael (Missy), Josh, Matt (Kayla), Zac and Hannah; great-nieces and nephews: Hayden, Delaney, Noah, Theo and Benton.

Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice in memory of Nancy.

Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
