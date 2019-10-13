Morning Call Obituaries
|
Nancy J. Gery, 76, of Wescosville, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Fellowship Community, Whitehall. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Harold J. and Grace E. (Arner) Gery. A graduate of Allentown High School, she earned her bachelor's degree from King's College, Briarcliff Manor NY, and also earned a master's degree. Employed at Troxell Junior High School for 30 years, she was a physical education teacher and became the department chairman. A very active charter member of Faith Evangelical Free Church, Nancy was the director of vacation bible school for 25 years. She visited Russia with vacation bible school members and went to Jamaica with adults and teens from church to help with the building of dorms for a school for deaf students. She was a founder of Seniors in Action and founded the annual sports weekend that included participants from as far as Connecticut to Virginia. A soloist in the choir, she also performed with Zion Choral and was involved with American Ministry for the Deaf.

Survivors: sister, Dottie Brown and husband, Bob, New Tripoli; cousin, Rita Brown, Hollywood FL; nieces; nephews.

Services: 11 AM Friday in Faith Evangelical Free Church, 6528 Hamilton Blvd. Allentown 18106. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to church.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 13, 2019
