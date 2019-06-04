Nancy J. Hammer, 81 of Coplay died Sunday June 2, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown, Pa. She was the wife of the late August "Gus" F. Hammer.Born in Mauch Chunk she was the daughter of the late William and Pauline (Christman) Allen.She was a retire Registered Nurse working for Allentown Hospital, Liberty Nursing Home and the Coplay House. She is a graduate of the Allentown School of Nursing and she loved to read and care for her grandchildren.Surviving are a daughter Brenda wife of John Schwartz, a son Gregory J. Hammer, brother Dale Allen and his wife Susan, a sister Irene Meehan and her husband Jimmy and grandchildren Eric and Jarrett Schwartz and Dalton and Logan Hammer.Funeral services will be 12:00 noon Thursday June 6, 2019 in the Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 327 Chestnut Street Coplay, Pa. 18037. Call 11:00 am until 12:00 noon on Thursday in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be payable to Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.brubakerfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary