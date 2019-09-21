|
Nancy J. Hittinger, 82, of Bethlehem, passed away at Gracedale Nursing Home on Friday, September 20, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Margretta (Coursen) Felker. Nancy shared 63 years of marriage with her loving husband Charles "Bud" F. Hittinger. Nancy was a member of First Baptist Church in Bethlehem where she worked as the Secretary for 32 years. She was an avid bowler.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband, Charles, Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her son, Alan C. Hittinger and wife Brenda; daughter, Judith A. Gensiak and husband Albert; sister, Mary Sublett; brother, Charles Felker; grandchildren, Amanda Curlick, Cassie Gensiak, Kevin Gensiak and wife Casey, Jennifer Hittinger and Daniel Hittinger and great-grandchildren, Yoshi, Savannah, Skye and Silas. She is preceded in death by her sister, Lois Heist.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00A.M. on Monday, September 23, 2019 in First Baptist Church, 3235 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18017 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 9:30A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed on www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 3235 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 21, 2019