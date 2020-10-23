Nancy J. (Knerr) Jensen, 86, of Lehigh Twp., formerly of Germansville, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, October 20, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice Care, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Donald L. Jensen, who passed in 2005. Born in W. Hazleton Heights, Luzerne County, she was a daughter of the late George V. and Hilda J. (Badman) Knerr.
Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and exceptional homemaker. She was previously employed by Falk's Bakery, Dorneyville, and Dr. Conrad, DDS, Wescosville. A member of Heidelberg Union Church, Lutheran Congregation, she was a graduate of Nescopeck High School. Nancy was an active member of the Lehigh Valley Twins Mothers Club in which she was awarded "Mother of the Year." She enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, and spending time with her family.
Survivors: Daughters, Karen J. wife of Leonard Parry of Germansville, Kristina M. wife of Brian Hofmann of Riverview, FL, Sally A. wife of Curtis Evans, Jr.; Sons, Douglas L. and wife Sharon of The Villages, FL, Scott A. and wife Robin of Schnecksville. She is also deeply missed by five grandchildren: Matthew, Amanda, Shane, Mark, and Amelia. Four great-grandchildren: Reagan, Sloane, Sebastian, and Zoe. Several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Lois, and Dawn.
Services: Private Family Funeral Services. Interment, St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery, Wapwallopen. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Heidelberg Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 5187 Irving Road, Slatington, PA 18080.