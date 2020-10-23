1/1
Nancy J. Jensen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy J. (Knerr) Jensen, 86, of Lehigh Twp., formerly of Germansville, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, October 20, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice Care, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Donald L. Jensen, who passed in 2005. Born in W. Hazleton Heights, Luzerne County, she was a daughter of the late George V. and Hilda J. (Badman) Knerr.

Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and exceptional homemaker. She was previously employed by Falk's Bakery, Dorneyville, and Dr. Conrad, DDS, Wescosville. A member of Heidelberg Union Church, Lutheran Congregation, she was a graduate of Nescopeck High School. Nancy was an active member of the Lehigh Valley Twins Mothers Club in which she was awarded "Mother of the Year." She enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, and spending time with her family.

Survivors: Daughters, Karen J. wife of Leonard Parry of Germansville, Kristina M. wife of Brian Hofmann of Riverview, FL, Sally A. wife of Curtis Evans, Jr.; Sons, Douglas L. and wife Sharon of The Villages, FL, Scott A. and wife Robin of Schnecksville. She is also deeply missed by five grandchildren: Matthew, Amanda, Shane, Mark, and Amelia. Four great-grandchildren: Reagan, Sloane, Sebastian, and Zoe. Several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Lois, and Dawn.

Services: Private Family Funeral Services. Interment, St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery, Wapwallopen. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Heidelberg Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 5187 Irving Road, Slatington, PA 18080.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 22, 2020
No one chooses who your mother will be, but somehow God picked the right one for me. Not only was she my mother, but she was my best friend. One of my fondest memory was when my husband Brian and I took my mother on vacation to Tennessee. I will always hold her close to my heart. I love you mom. Your daughter Kristina.
October 22, 2020
She was a wonderful mother and my best friend. She will be missed and there will be a hole in my heart forever. The last 13 years that we spent together were the best of my life. I loved you dearly. Your daughter Sally.
October 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Stan Kresge
Friend
October 22, 2020
I will always remember her laughing! She was such a bright light!!
Regina Schnerr
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved