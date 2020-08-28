Nancy J. Keck, 87, formerly of Lower Saucon Twp. died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Arden Courts at Old Orchard, Easton. She is the wife of the late Harold M. Keck (died Jan. 8, 2007). Born in Hazleton on June 7, 1933 to the late Harold C. Sauer and Mary Ellen (Stettler) Sauer. Nancy was past President of Mary Ellen Convalescent Home, Hellertown until her retirement. She is a graduate of Elizabeth College earning an Associate Degree in Nursing Home Administrator License.
SURVIVORS: Children: Jay S. (Debra M.) Keck of Hellertown, Nanette A. Keck of Hellertown, H. Lynn (Ann) Keck of Macungie, 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren.
SERVICE: She desired her service to be private with her family. The interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown is in charge of arrangements.