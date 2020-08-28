1/
NANCY J. KECK
1933 - 2020
Nancy J. Keck, 87, formerly of Lower Saucon Twp. died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Arden Courts at Old Orchard, Easton. She is the wife of the late Harold M. Keck (died Jan. 8, 2007). Born in Hazleton on June 7, 1933 to the late Harold C. Sauer and Mary Ellen (Stettler) Sauer. Nancy was past President of Mary Ellen Convalescent Home, Hellertown until her retirement. She is a graduate of Elizabeth College earning an Associate Degree in Nursing Home Administrator License.

SURVIVORS: Children: Jay S. (Debra M.) Keck of Hellertown, Nanette A. Keck of Hellertown, H. Lynn (Ann) Keck of Macungie, 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren.

SERVICE: She desired her service to be private with her family. The interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
August 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Allison Getz
Coworker
August 27, 2020
Prayers to Family and Friends , with Heartfelt Sympathy
Monica Pettit-Barnett
Coworker
August 27, 2020
Ruth Allen
Friend
