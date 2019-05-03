Nancy J. Madtes, 79 years, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of New Tripoli, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was the wife of Willard E. Madtes for 41 years last July. Born in New Tripoli, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Miriam (Heintzelman) Seidel. She, along with Willard, co-owned and operated the former Madtes Farms and Madtes Poultry in Lynn Township for many years. Nancy and Willard had a poultry, egg, and produce stand at the Allentown Farmer's Market where you could find her every weekend happily talking to customers and employees. Nancy loved family gatherings and was very active in her church and enjoyed singing in the choir. Nancy was happiest outside working in the garden or doing yardwork. Nancy made everyone's life and day brighter. Survivors: Husband, Willard, Children, Lisa C. Moyer (Richard), Nona L. Hubbard (Peter), Dana A. Edwards (Judd), Zane D. Madtes (Kim), Brian Madtes (Jennifer), Beverly Snyder (Gary), Dennis Madtes, Lamar Madtes, Sidney Madtes, Cynthia Scholl; Brother, Mark Seidel, Sisters, Ann Wertman, Joyce Oswald, 25 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Services: 11:00 AM on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment, Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America online at alzfdn.org or by mail, 322 Eighth Ave, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary