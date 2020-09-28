Nancy J. (Brown), (Torok), Psyhojos, 78, of Macungie, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 5, 2020. Nancy was married to Triffin G. Psyhojos for 25 years. Born in Newark, NJ, Nancy was the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth (Noll) Brown. Nancy was a 50yr, pin member of the Order of The Eastern Star of NJ. Past Grand Officer, Past Matron of Venus Chapter 153 Lambertville NJ. Vice President of Sawadee Enterprises and crew Chief of "Winewind" Hot Air Balloon Team. Also a lifetime member of G.E.B.A. Great Eastern Balloon Association. She was a holder of the First Degree in Reiki hands on healing, certified by The American-International Reiki Association. She was also a member of the AWS American Wine Society. Through her lifetime she enjoyed owning dogs and participated in AKC events and competitions. Her pastimes included organic gardening, bird watching and crossword puzzles. Surviving Nancy and her Husband, are her children Michael Torok, Michele Gardner, her stepson Mark Torok, George, Emanuel, and Triffin J. Psyhojos, and many Grandchildren. Also surviving: are her sisters: Patty, Sherry, Judy & Linda and bothers: Jim, Fred & John and many nieces and nephews. Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to NJ Eastern Star Home, 111 Finderne Ave. Bridgewater N.J in Nancy's honor. In addition, please feel free to plant veggies, plants and flowers for the birds and butterflies.



